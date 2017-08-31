Huddersfield Town striker leaves in deadline day swoop by Premier League rivals

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN striker Nahki Wells has completed his move to Roses rivals Burnley for an undisclosed seven-figure fee.

The 27-year-old, who recently underwent ankle surgery, successfully underwent a medical today and has now sealed his switch to the Clarets, whose manager Sean Dyche has been tracking him for some time.

Wells celebrates the Terriers promotion from the Championship

Wells had under a year left on his contract at Huddersfield, with Town - who have brought in Steve Mounie, Laurent Delpoitre and Thomas Ince to boost their attacking options in the summer transfer window - electing to cash in now rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner said: “Nahki is a great character and has been a very important player for Huddersfield Town for a long time but now this move works for everyone.

“He is a very good player but at this moment in time we have a number of high quality players and options in our offensive line.

“Everyone here at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Nahki for what he has done for the Club and wishes him all the best for the future.”

The Bermudian international's transfer to Turf Moor will also land a welcome cash windfall for League One outfit Bradford City, who will receive 15 per cent of any profit made on the striker, who moved to Town from the Bantams for an initial £1.25m in January 2014.

City will also receive an additional £50,000 fee from neighbours Huddersfield.

Wells scored 48 goals in 152 games for Town.

