Huddersfield Town - the Terriers’ full Premier League fixture list

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN will begin their first Premier League season at Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12, 2017. here is their full fixture list.

Their first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League season is against Newcastle United in a fixture scheduled for seven days later.

Huddersfield ended a 45-year exile from the top flight by defeating Reading in a dramatic penalty shootout in the Championship play-off final at Wembley just 16 days ago.

Huddersfield Town’s 2017-18 Premier League fixtures

August

12 Crystal Palace A

19 Newcastle United H

26 Southampton H

September

9 West Ham United A

16 Leicester City H

23 Burnley A

30 Tottenham Hotspur H

October

14 Swansea City A

21 Manchester United H

28 Liverpool A

November

4 West Brom H

18 Bournemouth A

25 Manchester City H

28 Arsenal A

December

2 Everton A

9 Brighton H

12 Chelsea H

16 Watford A

23 Southampton A

26 Stoke City H

30 Burnley H

January

1 Leicester City A

13 West Ham United H

20 Stoke City A

30 Liverpool H

February

3 Manchester United A

10 Bournemouth H

24 West Brom A

March

3 Tottenham Hotspur A

10 Swansea City H

17 Crystal Palace H

31 Newcastle United A

April

7 Brighton A

14 Watford H

21 Chelsea A

28 Everton H

May

5 Manchester City A

13 Arsenal H