Huddersfield Town to smash transfer record again for Montpellier striker Steve Mounie

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are working towards completing a deal to sign Montpellier striker Steve Mounie for a club record fee.

Town remain in the market for further forward recruits following the capture of Belgium forward Laurent Depoitre, for a fee reportedly in the region of £3.5m, late last week.

Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian has claimed that Mounie had already left the club and was set to undergo a medical in England ahead of a completing a €13million Euros move plus bonuses, according to reports in France.

The club's chairman Laurent Nicollin also confirmed that the striker had joined the Terriers on a four-year deal, subject to a medical.

Negotiations are understood to be progressing ahead of finalising the move, with the 22-year-old, who scored 14 goals last term, having been on the radar of several clubs.

Fulham have also been in the market for the Benin international forward.

