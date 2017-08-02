Huddersfield Town - Tour Diary: HOw Terriers became star attractions in Europe ...

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S players are this week in Austria ahead of their first season back in the big time for 45 years.

Yorkshire Post chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe has been at their training base in Kirchberg and Tuesday’s friendly in Schwaz to bring you all the latest news and insight.

