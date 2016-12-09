Huddersfield Town v Bristol City: All you need to know ahead of the Championships fixture

Huddersfield Town bid to end a run of five matches without a win with the visit of midtable Championship outfit Bristol City to the John Smith's Stadium.

Look though our match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport