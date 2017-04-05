Huddersfield Town v Norwich City: Big opportunity for Town to cement their place

HEAD COACH David Wagner insists tonight’s opponents, Norwich City, cannot be discounted in the race for the play-offs.

Huddersfield host the Canaries on the back of consecutive defeats to struggling duo Bristol City and Burton Albion that have effectively put paid to any hopes of reeling in either of the top two.

It isn’t a must-win game. You can never ask for one of those in the Championship. You must have a good performance and must try everything you can, as we did on Saturday (when losing 1-0 to Burton). David Wagner

A play-off place, though, looks assured after collecting 71 points from 38 games this term to stay ahead of teams who were more fancied to challenge before a ball was kicked in anger last August.

That includes relegated Norwich, who seem well off the pace with 14 points fewer than Town, having played a game more.

Wagner still believes the Canaries, who have lured Town’s head of football operations Stuart Webber to Carrow Road, can yet make a late dash for the top six.

“In my opinion, Norwich of course can make the play-offs. They have seven games to go. They also play Fulham, so everything is possible for them.”

Tonight’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium is one of seven games against teams sitting above Norwich in the table.

“This is a top Championship team,” added Wagner. “Maybe more of a Premier League team, as they have the names and the experience. But this doesn’t change what we want to do. We want to make it uncomfortable for them. This will be a very tough test. Norwich will be different to Burton but we have to focus on ourselves.

Jonathan Hogg is back in the squad but Kasey Palmer and Isaiah Brown remain 10 days or so from fitness.

The Football Association have charged Huddersfield and Burton with “failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” in their Sky Bet Championship fixture last weekend.

The match was marred by confrontational scenes after Huddersfield’s Michael Hefele had a header cleared off the line. Town’s Dean Whitehead was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Last six games: Huddersfield Town LLWWLL, Norwich City DLDDWL.

Referee: C Kavanagh (Lancashire).

Last time: Huddersfield Town 2 Norwich City 2; March 17, 2016; Championship.