Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest: Latest updates from the John Smith's Stadium

High-flying Huddersfield Town welcome mid-table Nottingham Forest to the John Smith's Stadium this Boxing Day.

Keep refreshing the page to stay up to date with the story of the match. Get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport