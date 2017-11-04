Huddersfield Town v West Brom: Broad range of battles gives Wagner belief for survival bid

TEN games in to Huddersfield Town’s top-flight return after 45 years away and head coach David Wagner is satisfied with his side’s start. Twelve points and three victories mean the Terriers host West Bromwich Albion sitting a creditable 13th in the table.

“I had no expectations of where we would be at this stage because I had no experience,” said the 46-year-old. “But I hoped we would be in and around the area where we are at the moment.

“I hoped we could collect in and around the total of points we have collected so far. This is why we can say that we have arrived in the Premier League and why we can say we are competitive in the Premier League.”

Town have played a decent range of clubs already this term, including four of the top seven and three of the bottom five. The Terriers have also faced the sides sitting ninth, 10th and 11th ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

For Wagner, this cross-section of opposition has been enough to gauge just how tough life can be among the elite and he insists it has only confirmed what he anticipated about the step up.

“We have had the Premier League experience now,” said the Terriers’ chief. “To be honest, there have been no really big surprises for us. We have seen that every single one of our 19 opponents is stronger than at least 22 of the opponents we met last season in the Championship.

“This means we have to be at our best consistently, every weekend. We have shown, especially at home, we are capable of delivering this.

“Every weekend brings a battle. That is not a surprise to me, it is what I expected. Our home form will be very important, especially when you have a home crowd like we have. That energy from the stands helps us and gives us an opportunity to get results at home. Home form is crucial in the Premier League.”