Huddersfield Town v West Brom: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town host West Bromwich Albion today in the Premier League.

David Wagner's Terriers were looking to make it back-to-back home wins after beating Manchester United the last time they played at the John Smith's Stadium.

There was no Philip Billing (ankle), Jon Stanković (knee), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring) for Town.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Malone, Hogg, Kachunga, Mooy, Van La Parra, Depoitre, Ince, Zanka, Schindler, Haderdjonaj. Substitutes: Green, Smith, Cranie, Lowe, Williams, Quaner, Mounie.

West Brom: Foster, Nyom, Gibbs, Robson-Kanu, Evans, Livermore, Barry, Rodriguez, Krychowiak, Hegazi. Substitutes: Myhill, Yacob, Rondon, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Chadli.