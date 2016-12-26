"I love Boxing Day" - Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner overjoyed with win over Nottingham Forest

David Wagner insisted there was still more to come from his players after Huddersfield secured a fourth straight Sky Bet Championship win to down Nottingham Forest.

Huddersfield went behind to Hildeberto Pereira's 25th-minute opener after he collected a deflected pass, shrugged off Michael Hefele and lobbed keeper Joel Coleman.

Huddersfield, though, kept going and secured a 2-1 win with two goals in six minutes after the break from Kasey Palmer and a Michael Mancienne own goal.

It was the first time Town had clinched four successive wins since 2011 but head coach Wagner said: "We are still hungry and greedy.

"We still have space to improve both individually and as a group. We have been together for five months and we have another five months to go."

Wagner last week rejected the chance to move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and said he was loving life in England.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner gives his side a double thumbs up

"I love Boxing Day," he said. "I have won both matches on Boxing Day since I have been here. The fans in England want football at Christmas and this is different to Germany but I like it.

"I think I will have to stay for a long time!"

Town weren't at their best but still clinched an eighth home win of the season and moved onto 42 points, a tally they reached last season in March.

"That is good," said Wagner. "But we still have to be focused and keep working hard."