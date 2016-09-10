Leeds Utd v Huddersfield: Town have no reason to feel pressure, says David Wagner

IT was one of the abiding images of David Wagner’s first season at Huddersfield Town.

After embracing his players at the end of the Terriers’ 4-1 derby triumph at Elland Road last March, the German made his way over to the elated visiting supporters.

Three fist-pumps followed to huge cheers from the 2,000 or so fans before Wagner, whose side had blown Leeds away in the second half, headed down the tunnel.

Five months on and Town are back at Leeds today for a contest lent an intriguing air by the visitors being clear at the top of the Championship.

“It is a local derby and everyone is excited,” said Wagner.

“It is a little bit of a different atmosphere when you play a local derby. This is our big local derby but we have no reason to feel pressure. We must just focus on our details.

“Of course, we are confident. We have every reason to be confident. We have trust and belief in ourselves.

“But this is a new game. The past is the past, the present is the present. That is what is important for us.

“We know if we do our details right and stick to our game-plan then we will be competitive. But we can never promise a result, we can only promise to work hard.

“With the help of our supporters, we will do our best. But the result, no-one knows.”

Town will be backed by a sell-out away crowd of 2,750 fans, meaning for the first time in the club’s history that the first three away games of the season have seen every ticket snapped up.

Those who make the short trip to Leeds will be hoping to witness a similar celebrations to the ones that marked the second most emphatic win at Elland Road in the club’s history.

“I always enjoy wining games, but maybe this one more than most,” said Wagner when asked about last March’s memorable post-match scenes. “If you play a local derby and the biggest game of the season then you enjoy it more than another game. But, we are playing for three points (against Leeds), just like we did at Newcastle and at Villa away.”