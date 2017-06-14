Leon Wobschall: Early Premier League opportunities for Huddersfield Town countered by tough run-in

FIRST HALF good, second half not so good was an infamous refrain of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

With a slight bit of tweaking, the above statement might carry resonance with Huddersfield Town supporters this morning as they digest the club’s first-ever Premier League fixture list.

Huddersfield Town celebrate after winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley last month. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Whereas the first part is pretty good, the second part - and most definitely the last part - is not so good.

A largely benign opening offers plenty of opportunities and no hazard warning lights for Town, albeit with the considerable caveat that points are likely to be required on the board ahead of a toxic-looking run-in.

Fixtures against Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal are further proof, if any was required, of Town’s presence at the top-flight table and just what they have left behind.

Yet the gloss of facing those four establishment clubs is likely to have dimmed, given the realisation that Huddersfield face the above quartet in their final four outings of the season.

There was a touch of gallows humour when news filtered through of the club’s end to the season at the club’s sponsors’ Premier League fixtures breakfast at the John Smith’s Stadium this morning. Welcome to the Premier League ...

Fixtures against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United were also marquee appointments that jumped from the page for those Town fans in attendance over their coffee and croissants.

All and sundry will also no doubt be conscious of the fact that David Wagner’s side play the two giants in successive matches in both late October and late January/early February.

But in terms of an introduction, in the club’s first top-flight odyssey in the big time since 1972, it is relatively sedate. Perhaps no bad thing.

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle celebrates Championship play-off success with the club's fans at Wembley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

A first-day trip to Crystal Palace and back-to-back home games with Newcastle United and Southampton represents a decent start against clubs who will be expected to beat Town and will be under pressure to do so.

Of the club’s opening eight fixtures, only one side - Spurs - can be considered as a bonafide heavyweight.

A remarkable 2016-17 was forged on a picture-book opening. Let’s hope for a case of deja vu.