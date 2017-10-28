Liverpool 3 Huddersfield Town: David Wagner fails to get one over friend Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

David Wagner's playing career may have included a hat-trick against Jurgen Klopp but it was the Liverpool manager who got the better of the pair’s first competitive meeting as head coaches.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum were enough to condemn the Terriers to defeat on an afternoon when Jonas Lossl did, at least, have the satisfaction of saving a penalty.

David Wagner embraces close friend Jurgen Klopp at full time (Photo: PA)

The Danish international kept out a poor effort from Mohamed Salah, handing spotkick duties despite James Milner being on the field at the time.

Milner, in fact, was one of the more impressive performers along with Jordan Henderson, especially in a second 45 minutes that was totally dominated by Klopp’s men.

The first half had been a drab affair, the only moment of note coming four minutes before the interval when Tommy Smith was rightly adjudged to have impeded Robert Firmino inside the Town six yard box.

Lossl came to the visitors rescue with a fine save low to his left to ensure the sides went in level at the break.

Roberto Firmino scores Liverpool's second goal (Photo: PA)

That parity, however, lasted just five minutes after the restart, as an Alberto Moreno ball down the left flank was inadvertently diverted into the path of Sturridge by Smith.

The England striker needed no further invitation, his lifted shot over Lossl giving the Dane no chance in the visitors’ goal.

Liverpool’s advantage had been doubled before the hour, Firmino heading in from a corner after stealing a march on Aaron Mooy.

Incessant pressure then brought a third goal for the hosts, as Wijnaldum picked his moment to unleash a shot from 15 yards that flew in off the underside of the crossbar.

Analysis from Richard Sutcliffe

"Ten games into a season is usually a time when the league table starts to mean something, so in that respect Huddersfield have to be pleased as we prepare for the clocks to go back tomorrow.

"Twelve points is a decent haul, especially as David Wagner’s men have already played Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

"An 11th place standing is also to be commended, and hopefully one that can be improved either side of the international break with Town’s next fixtures being a home game against West Brom and a trip to Bournemouth."