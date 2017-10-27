Liverpool v Huddersfield Town: Anfield reunion detracts from Wagner’s purpose

LEAVING aside what he considers to be the sideshow of his friendship with Jurgen Klopp, Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes the most remarkable aspect of today’s Anfield reunion is that victory for his side will see the Yorkshire clpub leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table.

The Terriers, buoyed by last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to Manchester United, make their first visit to the home of the five-times European Cup winners in almost exactly 46 years.

Huddersfield Town's David Wagner and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in pre-season of 2016

Just a point separates Town in 11th place from Klopp’s Reds, a position that even Wagner finds hard to contemplate as the season prepares to move into its second quarter.

“I don’t usually speak about results that are not yet on the table,” said the Town chief when asked about the prospect of beating a team led by a manager he describes as “more family member than friend”, such is the strength of the bond that exists between the two former team-mates.

“But, yes, we are only one point behind Liverpool at the end of October. Did I imagine that? No, of course not. But this is the truth and we have deserved every one of these 12 points.”

Wagner served his coaching apprenticeship under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, where he took charge of the reserve team during a period in which that his good friend lead the club to the Bundesliga title and Champions League final.

We played together and I said worse things to him then than I will ever say now. He was a skilled striker but with the wrong attitude so I tried to help him. But 100 per cent our friendship will go on. Jurgen Klopp

The bond between the pair, though, goes back much further, to the days when a teenage Wagner joined a Mainz 05 side that already featured Klopp, four-and-a-half years his senior, in defence.

“It is extraordinary (that we meet in the Premier League) because he is my best friend and he is the manager of Liverpool,” added the Huddersfield head coach, who celebrates two years at the John Smith’s Stadium early next month.

“But I think the really important and extraordinary story is Huddersfield Town meets Liverpool in the Premier League in a competitive game.

“No-one should forget this. This is the real extraordinary story. I don’t know how many years ago this football club was able to play at Anfield in a competitive game but this is the big story for us. And, yes, we are only one point behind Liverpool.”

An air of bonhomie between the two Germans has been a major feature of the build-up to today’s Merseyside clash, with Klopp even admitting he cried when Huddersfield clinched promotion at Wembley last May in the Championship play-off final.

That said, the Liverpool chief was yesterday also at pains to stress that both men will be desperate to get one over the other come 3pm.

“He is my best friend but it is a job and it is about winning,” said Klopp. “We had a little chat after the games last weekend, and on Monday again a little bit. But then it was clear from both of us it would not be more.

“I didn’t ask him how he will line up, and he didn’t ask me. And I didn’t ask him whether he will play like against Manchester United or West Ham or whatever.”

Klopp has come under fire from sections of the Anfield support for a defensive record that is the fifth worst in the top flight, their nine games having seen the opposition find the net 16 times.

Town’s backline, in contrast, has been breached just ten times and Klopp admits to expecting his friend to adopt a defensive mindset at Anfield.

“Huddersfield were very fresh at the beginning, played good football and got good results (by beating Crystal Palace and Newcastle United). But then results changed, and it was a little bit unsettling. Against United, they changed.

“They parked the bus and won the game, so probably that will be the idea they will try to play here.”

On whether today’s meeting could put a strain on relations, Klopp added: “We have a friendship for the rest of our life, no matter what happens in this game. I want to beat him in this game, and I know he wants to beat me – but everything that we say in this game will be forgotten by the final whistle.

“We played together and I said worse things to him then than I will ever say now. He was a skilled striker but with the wrong attitude so I tried to help him. But 100 per cent our friendship will go on.”

As for Wagner, he is looking forward to managing at Anfield. “The tradition is huge,” he added. “I have been there a few times in the last two years and the atmosphere is very special. We are all excited to be there.”

Big match preview: Page 3