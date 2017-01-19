Nahki Wells commits future to Huddersfield Town amid speculation of Derby County and Fulham interest

NAHKI WELLS has dismissed speculation of a possible move away from Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window by pledging: “I can guarantee I will be here until the end of the season.”

The Bermuda international has been watched by a host of potential suitors over the past 12 months with Derby County and Fulham understood to be two clubs to have shown strong interest in the striker.

Wells rejected the offer of a new contract at Town last summer and his current deal runs until the summer of 2018. However, in a clear message to those hoping to lure him away this month, Wells is adamant that he is committed to Huddersfield’s push for promotion.

“I can guarantee I will be here until the end of the season,” he said today at the club’s Canalside training complex.

“That’s for sure. In football, the better you do, the better it is for the club and the more interest there is from elsewhere. That is just standard.

“I still have my targets, individually and as a club. But the main thing is collectively what we do and the goal is to finish in a promotion place.”

Wells has netted 46 times for Huddersfield since joining from Bradford City in a club-record deal in January, 2014.

Due to clauses related to goals and appearances, the Bantams are understood to have banked around £1.6m from the deal. A hefty sell-on clause was also included in Wells’ transfer from Valley Parade.

David Wagner has confirmed RB Leipzig striker Terrence Boyd is on Town’s radar this month but denied any agreement had been reached.

“He is someone I know and is one of the names (the club is interested in),” added the German. “But we follow many names.”

