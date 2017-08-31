Nahki Wells posts heartfelt message to Huddersfield Town after deadline day move to Burnley

Striker Nahki Wells has thanked Huddersfield Town for "an amazing three-and-a-half years" after leaving to Roses rivals Burnley for an undisclosed seven-figure fee.

The 27-year-old, who recently underwent ankle surgery, successfully underwent a medical today and has now sealed his switch to the Clarets, whose manager Sean Dyche has been tracking him for some time.

Wells celebrates the Terriers promotion from the Championship

Wells had under a year left on his contract at Huddersfield, with Town - who have brought in Steve Mounie, Laurent Delpoitre and Thomas Ince to boost their attacking options in the summer transfer window - electing to cash in now rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Wells said: "I would like to thank the chairman, the manager, his staff, my teammates and most importantly the FANS.

"I have had an amazing three-and-a-half years with Huddersfield Town Football Club. Reflecting back, I have no regrets as I gave my very best throughout my time at the club.

"I leave proud and humbled knowing I was able to be a part of the history in helping guide the club to the Premier League.

"I've met some great people and built friendships for a lifetime. I wish Huddersfield Town nothing but success for the future. (You) will forever be in my heart."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner said: “Nahki is a great character and has been a very important player for Huddersfield Town for a long time but now this move works for everyone.

“He is a very good player but at this moment in time we have a number of high quality players and options in our offensive line.

“Everyone here at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Nahki for what he has done for the Club and wishes him all the best for the future.”

The Bermudian international's transfer to Turf Moor will also land a welcome cash windfall for League One outfit Bradford City, who will receive 15 per cent of any profit made on the striker, who moved to Town from the Bantams for an initial £1.25m in January 2014.

City will also receive an additional £50,000 fee from neighbours Huddersfield.

Wells scored 48 goals in 152 games for Town.

