New arrivals quickly in tune with Huddersfield’s mentality

ELIAS KACHUNGA knew the indefatigable spirit that took Huddersfield Town into the Premier League was alive and well once this summer’s intake of signings had completed the initiation test that has become de rigueur at clubs these days.

All new arrivals at the John Smith’s Stadium must perform a song of their choice in front of the squad at dinner.

Some, as Kachunga reveals with a smile, were “bad, very bad”. But what really stood out for last season’s top scorer was how everyone bought into the fun element of the task – just as had been the case a year earlier when he was nervously having to showcase his own singing talents.

“The key for us in the Premier League was always going to be the same as last season,” said the 25-year-old to The Yorkshire Post.

“We stayed together as a group. That was what helped us win promotion when no-one expected us to do that. No individuals in this team, that was the message we had among the squad.

“After promotion, we had to be strong again and we had to be together. That is why how the new lads settled in was so important.

“What helped me settle last summer was how this group makes it easy to join. It is the same now, plus the new boys are all good lads and that has helped a lot.

“A big moment was when they had to do their initiation song. That is always good fun.

“When you are new you have to do this. I did a German one last year because I was nervous.

“No-one understood what I sang.

“There were some good and some bad, very bad. It is always funny for everyone when that happens. But this group makes it easy, because after 30 seconds they shout ‘good’ or ‘bad’.”

By rights, Kachunga really should have been made to perform a second initiation song in front of the Town squad this summer.

Having spent last season on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium, his move from FC INgolstadt was made permanent for a bargain £1.1m.

Huddersfield triggered the clause in March but it wasn’t until July 1 that the deal could go through, technically making Kachunga part of the summer influx.

When this was pointed out to the likeable forward by this newspaper during last month’s pre-season trip to Austria, a quick plea was made as he looked nervously towards a couple of his team-mates sitting a couple of tables away.

“Do not say anything to them about that,” he said quietly but with a huge smile on his face. “They will make me.”

We stuck to that deal, of course, so Kachunga escaped a possible second singing session.

Dodging the football juggernaut that is Town right now has been much harder for the Premier League, or at least three of its member clubs.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have already fallen to the newly promoted side, while Southampton were happy to leave the John Smith’s with a point after becoming the third team to fail to breach the Terriers’ defence.

Kachunha, via three typically hard-working ‘gegenpressing’ shifts, has definitely played his part. Just as he did last season by finishing as the club’s top scorer, a mantle he is not keen to give up.

“I want to be top scorer again, 100 per cent,” he added. “I play a different role at Huddersfield. Last year I started as a striker and then went to the wings

“But I do not care where I play, I just want to score goals. Or make assists when on the wing. I want to be a big part for this team, that is my target as we try and take the next step.

“Everyone who played last season did well but now we are in the Premier League, one of the best in the world. We all knew before the season we had to make that step, and this was a big challenge for everyone. We all want to achieve it with Huddersfield Town.”