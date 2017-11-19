No sense me speaking to ref over decisions, says Huddersfield Town boss Wagner

huddersfield Town’s head coach David Wagner felt two poor decisions by the officials cost his side dear on Saturday.

The 46-year-old believes Lee Probert missed a blatant foul by Charlie Daniels on Florent Hadergjonaj during the move that culminated in a corner from which Callum Wilson headed in to break the deadlock.

Just five minutes later, Wilson straying offside as Andrew Surman whipped in a free-kick for Bournemouth’s second goal was also missed by the officials.

“We have to have better referee decisions,” said Wagner. “Goals change games.

“We do have to blame ourselves for not taking the chances we created. But it was a clear foul and maybe a yellow card for the first goal.

“For the second, video footage clearly shows it was offside. We conceded two goals after two wrong referee decisions. Away from home, that can be difficult to change.”

Huddersfield had been clearly the better side in the early exchanges before being blown away by Wilson’s first goals since suffering a serious knee injury in January.

Wagner added: “We were the better side before the first goal. We created chances by being brave enough and that was good. But we have to be more relaxed in front of goal.

“Even after that goal, we were at least as good as they were and maybe better. The second one is offside. We can speak about us not having scored away from home again and this is correct. But two situations changed the game.

“I have not spoken to the referee. It makes no sense because I know they try their best, even if it is their job to spot them.”