Norwich City 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Terriers on the up thanks to Elias Kachunga’s double

ELIAS KACHUNGA’S first-half double gave Huddersfield Town a thoroughly deserved win against fellow Championship promotion chasers Norwich City.

The striker’s early header was cancelled out almost immediately by former Leeds United midfielder Jonny Howson.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA.

But the Terriers quickly recovered their composure and completely dominated the opening period, with Kachunga scoring again four minutes before the break for what proved to be the decider.

The Canaries, who had won their previous two home games without conceding, improved after the break, but could find no way back as their stylish opponents saw out the game to make it three straight victories inside a week.

Norwich, boosted by a hard-fought win over Aston Villa on Tuesday, were quick out of the blocks and should have taken the lead inside two minutes.

Jacob Murphy did well to steal possession on the right before picking out the unmarked Nelson Oliveira in the box, but the in-form Portuguese striker snatched at his shot and sent it well wide of the target.

That was the prelude to two goals in 66 seconds.

The Terriers got their noses in front only to be pegged backto parity from Norwich’s very next attack.

Huddersfield’s opener came from a well-worked move instigated by Kasey Palmer, who swept the ball wide for Tom Smith to send in a cross that was headed home by Kachunga from what looked like an offside position.

Norwich’s response was immediate, with former Hull City winger Robbie Brady doing well to get in a towering cross from near the corner flag and Howson guiding a superb header into the bottom corner.

From then on Huddersfield bossed possession and dominated the remainder of the first half and Rajiv van La Parra should have done better in the 20th minute when he curled the ball wide from a good position.

The visitors should have gone in front again when a terrible lofted backpass from Graham Dorrans let in Nahki Wells, but the striker delayed his shot too long and the grateful hosts were able to get a block in.

It was only a temporary reprieve, however, as Huddersfield deservedly went 2-1 ahead on 40 minutes. Kachunga picked up the ball in the centre and made progress towards goal before playing a neat one-two with Smith. He then toe-poked the ball past the exposed John Ruddy.

Norwich had far more of the ball after the turnaround, while the Terriers rarely threatened to add to their tally.

However, clear-cut chances for the home side were few and far between as the Carrow Road faithful became increasingly restless.

Oliveira should have done better after capitalising on a mistake from Jon Stankovic, but he lobbed wastefully wide, and Murphy tested goalkeeper Danny Ward a couple of times.

The home side’s best chance of equalising came in stoppage-time, but Sebastien Bassong’s poorly directed header from an excellent position went wide, summing up a miserable night for the Canaries.

Norwich City: Ruddy, Ivo Pinto, Bennett, Bassong, Olsson, Mulumbu (Tettey 46), Dorrans (Naismith 65), Jacob Murphy, Howson, Brady, Oliveira (Jerome 65). Unused substitutes: Martin, Hoolahan, Klose, McGovern.

Huddersfield Town: Ward, Smith, Stankovic, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg (Billing 81), Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, van La Parra (Hefele 90), Wells (Bunn 77). Unused substitutes: Holmes-Dennis, Coleman, Cranie, Payne.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight).