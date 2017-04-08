Nottm Forest v Huddersfield Town: David Wagner must decide if Aaron Mooy can become the ‘perfect 10’

IN all but one of the past 10 seasons, Huddersfield Town’s current points tally of 74 points would have been enough to clinch a place in the play-offs.

The one exception came two years ago, when Wolverhampton Wanderers missed out to Ipswich Town on goal difference after the pair had amassed an impressive 78 points apiece.

With that in mind, the Terriers are sitting pretty in third place right now with seven games still to play. David Wagner, however, is not someone to rest on his laurels despite the current total matching the club’s previous best at this level, achieved by Steve Bruce’s side in 2000.

“I have no idea if that will be enough,” said the German when asked if a win today would effectively guarantee Town a place in the end of season promotion deciders.

“We have to be focused only on this game. Our aim is to get 77 points as soon as possible. Maybe we can get them against Nottingham Forest.”

Town’s midweek win over Norwich City in front of the live Sky cameras was the perfect tonic after a tricky spell that had brought back-to-back defeats against struggling Bristol City and Burton Albion, plus the worrying loss of Jonathan Hogg to a suspected broken neck.

Huddersfield Town boss, David Wagner. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Hogg, after further consultation revealed the injury sustained in a sickening collision with Mark Hudson had been mis-diagnosed, was back in the starting line-up against the Canaries.

His return together with Kasey Palmer and Isaiah Brown still being out injured persuaded Wagner to push Aaron Mooy forward into the ‘No 10’ role, a position the German has previously said is not best suited to the Australian.

However, Mooy impressed against Norwich and even weighed in with a goal to leave the Huddersfield head coach delighted.

“He has not played there too much this season,” added Wagner.

“But he has done it a lot of times in his career. He is experienced enough (to play ‘No 10’) and an intelligent footballer.

“Against Norwich, he needed a few minutes and then gave it his own stamp.”

Asked about his previous comments saying Mooy was better suited to a more defensive role in midfield, Wagner replied: “What I still believe is Aaron Mooy is an extra class ‘No 8’ and a good ‘No 10’. Every manager is happy when you have a player who can play different positions. He showed against Norwich that he is a good ‘No 10’.”