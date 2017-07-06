Paul Clements steps up to become Huddersfield Town goalkeeping coach

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have continued their signing spree, although this time they have added to their backroom team with the arrival of Paul Clements as the new head goalkeeping coach.

Clements steps up from his previous role as lead academy goalkeeping coach, a position he has held for just over two seasons.

He has previously worked at Wolves and Middlesbrough.

In his two seasons at Huddersfield, Clemtrnes has focused on the Academy players in the Youth Development Phase (12-16 year olds) and Professional Development Phase (16-18 year olds).

Huddersfield Town head coach, David Wagner, said: “I believe everybody needs an opportunity to show what they can do and this is Paul’s. If it is possible and the right thing for the club, we always want to give players and staff from our Academy the chance to progress.

“Paul has already worked with the first team. He is a good character and is a forward-thinking, modern goalkeeping coach, so I am looking forward to seeing the impact he has on our goalkeepers.”