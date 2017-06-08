Penalty hero Danny Ward keen to stick around with Huddersfield Town

DANNY WARD hopes to extend his stay at Huddersfield after helping the Terriers reach the Premier League.

The on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper played a huge role as Huddersfield ended a 45-year absence from the top flight last month through the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Ward was a penalty shoot-out hero in the semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday before repeating the feat in the Wembley victory over Reading.

The 23-year-old Wales international expects to start pre-season training at Anfield, but Ward admits the thought of regular Premier League football next season is an appealing prospect.

“It’s in the hands of Liverpool because ultimately I’m their player,” Ward said. “They’ve got to decide what’s best.

“Liverpool have my contract and their needs come first, especially with the Champions League.

“On a selfish point, yes, I would like to stay at Huddersfield.

“I am only young for a goalkeeper and to have a chance of playing week-in week-out in the Premier League would be good experience for someone of my age.

“It would be more beneficial than being on the bench but, as I say, Liverpool have my contract.”

After his Huddersfield heroics, Ward has linked up with the Wales squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade on Sunday.

Ward is the current Wales number two goalkeeper, behind Crystal Palace’s Wayne Hennessey.

He revealed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been in touch after his part in Huddersfield’s promotion.

“After the final he said, ‘Congratulations and keep it up’,” Ward said.

“His relationship with the Huddersfield manager David Wagner has been well documented and that’s been good for me.

“I know they were in constant contact and hopefully he (Klopp) has heard only good things.”