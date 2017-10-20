Return of Mounie perfectly timed for Huddersfield Town

DAVID WAGNER has welcomed fit-again record signing Steve Mounie back into the Huddersfield Town fold by admitting: “We have missed him.”

The £11.5m summer arrival, who netted twice on debut at Crystal Palace in the opening day win, could start against Manchester United after recovering from the heel injury that kept him out for five games.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Laurent Depoitre has deputised for Mounie and scored an impressive goal against Leicester City. But, with Town having just that Depoitre strike to show for their efforts in the last seven league and Cup outings, Wagner admits it is good to have his record signing back.

“Everyone knows we don’t have the biggest squad,” said the Town head coach. “If we miss a high quality player, which Steve is, we miss him. Laurent did well but you need competition and now Steve is back we have that.”

Aaron Mooy will return to the starting line-up as the Red Devils head to Huddersfield for the first time in 46 years. Dropping out is the injured Philip Billing, who will discover on Monday the extent of the ankle injury that forced him out of last weekend’s defeat to Swansea City.

“It is a serious injury,” said Wagner about Billing. “We are not 100 per cent sure if he needs surgery or not.

If we miss a high quality player, which Steve is, we miss him. Laurent did well but you need competition and now Steve is back we have that. Huddersfield Town boss, David Wagner

“The last investigations will be on Monday. If he needs surgery, it will be 12 weeks, if not, it will be eight weeks.

“I will never be the manager who moans about injuries. We have to handle them and find solutions. It makes no sense to be worried about. With the number in our squad, injuries are a big problem for us but we have to accept it.”

Collin Quaner is also still out with a calf problem, through he should return against Liverpool on October 28.