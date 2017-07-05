Scott Malone signing completes frantic 24 hours of transfer activity for Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed their fifth signing in the space of just over 24 hours with the signing of Fulham full-back Scott Malone for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, outstanding for the Cottagers in 2016-17, has signed a three-year deal with the option of a fourth, with his arrival following on from today’s club record £11.45m capture of Montpellier striker Steve Mounie.

The signing of Malone follows on from yesterday’s completion of deals to bring in Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer and Danny Williams.

On Town’s latest recruit, the club’s eighth overall so far this close season, Town head coach David Wagner said: “I am excited to welcome Scott to Huddersfield Town. Our fans will have seen in our games against Fulham last season what a good player he is and I know his abilities will suit our style of play very well.

“Scott is a good physical presence and is a very capable defender, plus he adds a lot going forward. He shows good football intelligence to time his forward runs and can setup goals for teammates and scoring them himself.

“We already have a very good left back in Chris Löwe and a real young talent in Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, but as we enter our first Premier League season it is so important to have competition and the ability to rotate our side, as we did so successfully last season.”