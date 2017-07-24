Shoot-out star Schindler agrees new deal at Huddersfield Town

WEMBLEY hero Christopher Schindler has signed a contract extension at Huddersfield Town, keeping the one-time record signing at the club until at least 2020.

The German defender, whose new deal includes the club having an option to extend his stay by a further year, joined the Terriers a year ago in a £1.8m deal from TSV 1860 Munich.

He netted the decisive penalty in May’s shoot-out triumph at Wembley against Reading in the Championship play-off final to clinch promotion.

Head coach David Wagner said: “When Christopher Schindler joined the Club, I always said I was comfortable to break the transfer record to bring him in and I think he totally proved his worth last season.

“Christopher was one of our standout players last year; he adapted really well to English football and has developed during the year he’s been with us.

“He is a very strong character, who leads the group both on and off the pitch and he’s responsible not only for himself but the team and the club as well.

“Everyone could see at Wembley how strong he is as a person, when he stepped-up and scored the winning penalty; it’s great to have a person like him in our dressing room.

“He is an excellent defender who suits our style of play but now the challenge for him and his team-mates is to make the step-up into the Premier League.”

Chris Schindler closes down Sheffield Wednesday's Kieran Lee during last October's meeting at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Steve Ellis.