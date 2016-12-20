Staying put: David Wagner stresses his commitment to Huddersfield Town after speculation over Wolfsburg job

DAVID WAGNER has reaffirmed his commitment to Huddersfield Town following fevered speculation in his native Germany about a possible switch to Wolfsburg.

The 45-year-old, in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium for a little over 13 months, today took the unusual step of releasing a statement to the media about the links with the Bundesliga side.

“There have been a lot of rumours around my future in the media and although I don’t believe I should be the story, I cannot stay silent on this matter,” said Wagner.

“It is correct that there has been interest from a few Bundesliga clubs. They have obviously seen the way we are going at Huddersfield Town and the journey we have been on together over the last 12 months.

“It’s important for me to clarify that my focus is on moving forward at Huddersfield Town. We want to develop what has been a good season so far into a great one, with the staff, players and fans together as one.”

Town chairman Dean Hoyle also paid tribute to Wagner before taking a swipe at the reports in the German media that suggested a deal to take the club’s head coach to Wolfsburg was as good as done.

He said: “Huddersfield Town may not be a Bundesliga club or one that plays in European competition, but make no mistake – we are a serious, proud, ambitious club with a rich history.

“Perhaps this isn’t clear to some of our colleagues in the media in Germany considering the tone of some articles that were published over the last 48 hours.

“We are not to be toyed with or dismissed out of hand. We have values and always conduct ourselves in the right manner; something that cannot be said for other clubs.”

On Wagner, Hoyle added: “I think David’s ongoing commitment to Huddersfield Town is testament to this club and its standing. He’s turned down several advances from Bundesliga clubs during his time here, the latest coming very, very recently.

“David is an excellent Head Coach and he deserves the praise coming his way. He is the first Huddersfield Town manager or head coach to be linked with other jobs since the early days of Lee Clark’s tenure. In that sense, it is refreshing to have a Head Coach that is wanted by others.

“However, his commitment to this club should not be questioned. I appreciate that speculation can unsettle our supporters and players alike, so it is important to be clear on this.

“The day will come when David moves on, as is the case with every manager or head coach at every club in world football.

“However, that day is not upon us! We are about to reach the halfway point of what has been a special season so far, so I’d urge every fan to focus their energies on enjoying their football and backing the team.”