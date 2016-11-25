Striker Wells is again in transfer spotlight

DAVID WAGNER insists he is not losing any sleep regarding renewed speculation surrounding the future of Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells.

Fresh reports have circulated this week suggesting Wells could be sold in January after rejecting a contract extension – with Derby and Fulham linked with £8m moves.

Head coach Wagner confirmed on Friday that the Bermuda international turned down fresh terms in the summer.

But, equally, he is treating the new reports regarding Wells’s future as purely speculation, with no club having made a ‘serious offer’ for the player.

Wagner said: “It is no problem in my daily work. We had the discussion in the whole summer window and pre-season (regarding Wells).

“It stopped and now, unfortunately, six weeks before the next window, we have this theme again.

“In the end, this is very easy to handle. We offered Nakhi a new contract in the summer and he rejected it and everybody knows this.

“Now, we leave this behind and play a strong season to the end. There was no serious offer in the summer for Nakhi and I don’t have to think about something which is not on the table.

“If there is something on the table, I will think about it. But there isn’t and that is why I don’t like to waste my energy.”

Despite the persistent rumours, Wagner says that Wells remains focused on matters at Huddersfield and has stressed that he has had no issues regarding his attitude.

Wagner, who says that he has no active plans to sell Wells, added: “Nakhi is still here and has an 18-month contract and is a very important player for us and a natural goalscorer. From my side, there is no problem.

“I don’t think Nahki’s attitude has changed over the past 12 months. Sometimes it is not easy to leave all the speculation behind you.

“That is human, but he is still desperate to score goals and help himself and the team to be successful.

“From this side, I have nothing to blame on Nahki.”