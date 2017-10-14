Swansea City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Lossl blunder costs Terriers

AN ALMIGHTY blunder by Jonas Lossl set Huddersfield Town on their way to a first defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

Having taken seven points from their previous three visits to the Swans’ home since 2005, the Terriers fancied their chances of adding to the home woes of Paul Clement’s men.

But Lossl’s mistake late in the first half gifted Tammy Abraham the first of two goals that sunk the Yorkshire club.

The Chelsea loanee’s opener was the very epitome of sloppy from Lossl, who after collecting a pass from Philip Billing attempted to roll the ball to Tommy Smith.

It should have been a simple task but, instead, the Dane could only find Tom Carroll. He raced forward, looked up and rolled a pass that Jordan Ayew stepped over to allow Abraham to fire in from close range.

What made the error even worse was that Lossl, clattered in the first minute by Leroy Fer, had earlier made a couple of similarly sloppy attempts at passing the ball out of defence only to have his blushes spared by a team-mate or subsequently poor pass by a Swansea man.

Swansea doubled their lead three minutes into the second half, Aaron Mooy inadvertently releasing Ayew by executing a slide challenge.

Ayew then dinked the ball over Lossl and Abraham made sure from a yard out and despite Rajiv van La Parra clipping the bar, there was no way back for David Wagner’s men..

Earlier, Town should have gone ahead when van La Parra picked out Tom Ince unmarked six yards out only for the former Hull City man to fire over.

Ince also had a big penalty appeal turned down by referee Paul Tierney, whose display was suitably error-prone to leave both teams scratching their heads at some of his decisions.

TALKING POINT

Huddersfield Town have not excuses for slipping to defeat in south Wales today.

But if the Terriers were bad then referee Paul Tierney was even worse. Having inexplicably shown a yellow card to Leroy Fer for clattering Jonas Lossl inside the first minute when he deserved red for what looked to be a deliberate act, the official proceeded to incur the wrath of both sides.

Tierney got most of the big calls wrong, including the decision to turn down a Swansea penalty appeal when Kyle Naughton was tripped by Scott Malone.

Tom Ince was left similarly frustrated when he went down under pressure from Martin Olsson, especially as he was through on goal at the time and, therefore, surely wanting to take a shot at goal. Tierney being 30 yards behind play could be put down to the speed of Town’s counter-attack but, even so, he produced a display every bit as hapless as the visitors’ defending had been.