The shocking cost that Huddersfield Town fans will need to pay to park in the Premier League

Supporters of Premier League teams typically pay more than twice as much to park at stadiums compared with fans of Germany's top clubs, a study has found.

Official stadium parking costs an average of £12 a game in England's top flight, whereas fans attending Bundesliga matches typically pay just five euros (£4.50), according to research by transport analysis firm Inrix.

Some fans of English clubs are paying more than the cost of admission to park.

Tottenham Hotspur fans face the highest parking charge this season at £40.

This is over four times more than the most expensive Bundesliga parking, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart and FC Augsburg all charging 10 euros (£9).

Leicester City fans fork out the second most for parking in the Premier League at £17, followed by Brighton and Hove Albion (£15).

Twelve of the league's 20 clubs offer official stadium parking, the study found.

Inrix chief economist Dr Graham Cookson said: "Recent Inrix research found that UK drivers waste 44 hours a year searching for parking at a cost of £733 each in wasted time, fuel and emissions.

"This latest research shows that some Premier League clubs' most ardent fans are paying more than their season ticket to park on match days.

"It is clear that parking is a real and significant burden on all types of drivers."

Here are the Premier League clubs which offer official stadium parking, in order of the most expensive according to Inrix:

1. Tottenham Hotspur £40

2. Leicester City £17

3. Brighton and Hove Albion £15

=4. Everton £10

=4. Liverpool £10

=4. Manchester City £10

=4. Manchester United £10

8. Stoke City £5-7.50

=9. Burnley £6

=9. Huddersfield Town £6

=9. Swansea City £6

12. Bournemouth £1