Tom Ince signs up for Huddersfield Town’s Premier League campaign

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of winger Tom Ince from Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who spent a previous spell in Yorkshire with Hull City, has signed a three-year deal which runs until the summer of 2020, with the option of a further season.

National reports have suggested that Ince will join in an £11m move, with Town having agreed to pay Derby a fee of £8.5m with a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Town are also close to completing a deal to bring in former Reading midfielder Danny Williams and Montpellier striker Steve Mounie for £11m, with completion of the latter deal delayed by the sad passing of the French club’s president Louis Nicollin, who died suddenly on Thursday, with his funeral due to take place today.

On signing Ince, Town head coach David Wagner said: “Everybody in England knows that Tom has high-quality; he has been one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship for many years now.

“He scores goals, creates them for others and is always a threat when he is on the pitch, so I am very happy to welcome him to the club today.

“To have played over 250 games at just 25 years old is not normal; it is great experience for a player who still has lots of space to improve.

“I have spoken to Tom and he has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield Town and play in the Premier League.”