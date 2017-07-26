Transfer latest: Huddersfield Town open door for Nahki Wells bids amid Championship interest

DAVID WAGNER tonight refuted speculation that Reading had made a £10m bid for Nahki Wells before admitting he understood any frustrations currently being felt by the striker.

The Bermuda international, into the final year of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, was again missing with a persistent ankle problem as Town lost 2-1 to Udinese in a pre-season friendly.

His absence came at the end of a day in which there had been suggestions in Berkshire that the Royals had lodged a bid - something Wagner denied.

“There has been no bid but I admit this is not the easiest situation for Nahki,” said the German when asked by The Yorkshire Post about the January, 2014, arrival from Bradford City.

“Everyone can see how high the quality is of the strikers we have brought in. We also still have (Elias) Kachunga and (Collin) Quaner who are able to play there.

“This is not the best situation for Nahki and, of course, he is a name that is on the market. We will listen if there is serious interest in him but, at the minute, we want to make sure Nahki is back in training. That should be the case by the end of the week.”

Asked if Wells will join the rest of the squad in travelling to Austria on Saturday for a week-long training camp, Wagner replied: “I am unsure at the minute. We will see how everything progresses.”

Bradford City will be keeping a close eye on Wells’ situation, the League One club having inserted a substantial sell-on clause in the deal that took the striker to Huddersfield from Valley Parade in January, 2014.