VIDEO: David Wagner delighted by Huddersfield Town free-spirits after Norwich City win

David Wagner insisted his players were feeling no pressure after Huddersfield’s 3-0 victory over Norwich pushed them closer to a play-off place.

The Huddersfield head coach saw goals from Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells in quick succession during the second half do the damage.

Wagner said: “There is a long way to go but this is a big step towards a play-off position, and that’s an unbelievable achievement for this club.

“I’ve said all along, but people don’t believe me, that we don’t feel any pressure. We are enjoying what we are doing.

“We are still the small dog Huddersfield Town. Look at our budget! We know where we have come from and we know how hard it is to win in the Championship.”

Huddersfield got back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, recording their biggest Sky Bet Championship win since March last year.

Huddersfield's Elias Kachunga scores for Town. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Wagner added: “I am delighted about the performance all over the pitch. It was a totally deserved win and I am very proud of the players.

“We were poor against Bristol City but you try to learn and get better and we were unlucky to lose against Burton. Tonight we showed what we are capable of.

“The players trust each other and believe in what we are doing.”

Norwich caretaker boss Alan Irvine said the defeat summed up the club’s season.

Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy celebrates his goal, Town's second, with Nahki Wells. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

He said: “We went from being in a promising position to caving in and that is something the new manager needs to address.

“I have been frank with the players and they have said the same among themselves. We cannot cave in like this.

“It’s a weakness of character that we’ve had this season and that must change.

“Alex (Neil) tried to solve that by changing the personnel because he thought it might be individuals, but it’s throughout the team at the present time.

“Whoever comes in will make their own decisions. It appears to be clear what needs to be done but it’s someone else’s decision.”

Irvine expects to be in charge for the clash with Reading at Carrow Road on Saturday but said he was in a “difficult” position and a new manager had to be appointed quickly.

“My view is something needs to be done as quickly as possible because there is a lot of work to be done,” he said.

“It’s never great to have a caretaker for any length of time as the players are waiting for the new person to come in. At the moment they are in a state of flux.”