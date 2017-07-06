Video - Huddersfield Town spending hits £40m after frantic 24 hours

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have taken their summer spending spree to potentially around the £40m mark following the signings of Steve Mounie and Scott Malone.

Montpellier striker Mounie completed his club record move for a fee of £11.45m yesterday morning and the Premier League newboys last night sealed the signing of Fulham full-back Malone for a fee which could rise to £5m.

Malone, 26, has signed a three-year deal with option of a fourth, and is Town’s eighth close-season signing and fifth capture in a frenetic spate of recruitment spanning just over 24 hours.

Pro-active Town are now setting their sights on completing a £3.5m deal to sign FC Cogenhagen’s Danish international central-half Mathias Jorgensen, 27.

Taking into account add-on clauses in several deals, Town’s summer spending commitments are understood to have moved up towards £40m, with the club having broken their transfer record three times in the space of just 12 days.

The announcement of the signing of Benin international Mounie, 22, who has penned a four-year deal, had been delayed by the sad passing of the French club’s president Louis Nicollin.

On the club’s latest two recruits, head coach David Wagner said: “He (Mounie) has real physical attributes which should be perfect for the Premier League, plus we have already seen his talents as a footballer in his remarkable season in France.

“Our fans will have seen in our games against Fulham last season what a good player he (Malone) is and I know his abilities will suit our style of play very well.”

Left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and forward Jordy Hiwula have moved out on season-long loans, to Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town respectively. There are January recall clauses in both deals.

Meanwhile, Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky is targeting defensive and forward recruits as he bids to kick-start some much-needed incoming business.

The Tigers yesterday saw highly-rated teenager Josh Tymon join Stoke City after rejecting a professional contract at his hometown club and have yet to make any significant moves in the transfer market.

Slutsky said: “I have spoken with the president about this (signings) and yes, we have money. We are ready to buy some players.

“We need a minimum (of) two central defenders and two full-backs, right and left. We need a forward and maybe one winger.”