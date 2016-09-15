WATCH: David Wagner rallies Huddersfield Town support for Queens Park Rangers test

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner is banking on the boost of a bumper John Smith’s Stadium crowd to give his side the edge in Saturday’s home game with QPR.

The Championship leaders end a busy week on home soil, with the stadium likely to be packed to the rafters with the club aiming for a sell-out attendance by offering tickets for just £5 in all available seats in the Revell Ward Stand, Britannia Rescue Stand and the Fantastic Media Stand.

Wagner said: “We have to back ourselves and need the help from our supporters with hopefully the biggest and loudest crowd of the season to be with us right from beginning, to help us be successful on Saturday.

“Since the start of this season, there has been a special atmosphere and the fans have backed us and this is one reason why we have nine points from three (home) games.

“I trust our supporters and know they will back the boys to make another step in the right direction.”

Wagner picks from the same squad who travelled to Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United, with Joe Lolley still sidelined.

Sean Scannell is fit and available.

Ahead of his side’s third game in the space of a week, Wagner, who said that if the only changes he will make - if he chooses to - will be down to tactical and not fitness issues said: “I know that we are very strong from our fitness side and we will not have a problem with our fitness on Saturday, for sure.

“We sometimes have reasons to change the starting XI, but this does not only depend on fitness. But it can do with the opponent we will play.

“We have training today and tomorrow to make our final decision.”