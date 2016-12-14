Search

WATCH: How Nahki Wells gave Huddersfield Town three points at Burton Albion in the Championship

Nahki Wells rises to head home Huddersfield's winner

An 85th-minute header from Nahki Wells gave Huddersfield a barely deserved victory at Burton's Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday evening in their first visit to the home of the Brewers.

In a game of few clear chances, the striker climbed highest at the back post to beat his former Bradford team-mate Jon McLaughlin with a powerful header from close range.

