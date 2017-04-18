WATCH - See how Huddersfield Town edged closer to play-off confirmation

Huddersfield TOWN missed the chance to put the pressure on Newcastle after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Derby.

Former Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield levelled with two minutes to go to break what had been a spirited Huddersfield defence.

The Terriers had led since Collin Quaner’s strike in the ninth minute but Butterfield, who played 50 times for Town in the 2014-15 season, rifled a deflected effort past Danny Ward on 88 minutes.

