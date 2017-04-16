WATCH - See how Huddersfield Town left it late to snatch victory over Preston

COLLIN QUANER scored a dramatic winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time to seal Huddersfield’s 3-2 Championship victory over Preston.

The German striker pounced on the rebound, after Aaron Mooy’s penalty had been saved, to end Preston’s slim hopes of making the play-offs.

The result pushes the West Yorkshire team closer to a play-off place themselves - and keeps alive their outside hopes of claiming automatic promotion.

The contest looked set to end in a draw when there was confusion deep into added time.

Jordan Hugill, who had just made it 2-2, brought down Elias Kachunga but - amid furious protests - referee Lee Probert took an age to give the penalty.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell was booked for time-wasting before Mooy was finally able to take the spot-kick. Maxwell dived to his left to push away the effort - only for Quaner, an 86th minute substitute, to fire home the rebound.