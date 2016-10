HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S record signing Chris Schindler kept the Terriers at the top of the Championship table with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Ipswich.

The £1.8m signing rose highest to head home from a 58th-minute corner as Ipswich’s run without a goal extended to over 400 minutes.

There was little between the two sides but Ipswich’s dismal run continued at the hands of the surprise early season pacesetters.

