‘We are humble’ says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner as he targets play-off spot

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head ocach David Wagner says his team are only focused on sealing their play-off place following their draw at Derby County.

The Yorkshire side threw away two vital points after ex-Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield’s deflected strike drew the Rams level with two minutes remaining.

Town had led since the ninth minute after Collin Quaner scored his second goal in as many games.

It leaves the Terriers seven points behind Newcastle in the race for automatic promotion, but the German boss says Huddersfield are only interested in getting the points needed to make the play-offs.

Wagner said: “If we secure a play-off spot then we will be very happy. We are humble and we know how difficult it is to get points in this division.

“We are Huddersfield Town and to have this points total is an unbelievable achievement. We have to focus on ourselves and not Newcastle.

“We are in a wonderful position, but we do not have enough points yet. We would like to have more points and we would like more good performances.

“We took a step in the right direction with this performance. This is an unbelievable season for Huddersfield Town.

“Of course we are disappointed because the equaliser was late, but I am pleased as we managed the game well.

“I am totally okay with the performance because this is not an easy place to come. We kept them away from our goal for most of the game by using a different idea to our usual one. We deserved the draw.

“If we are in the play-offs, it will be very important to manage the away games against good opponents.”

Derby manager Gary Rowett said his side had got just reward for their battling spirit.

He said: “Overall we had control of the game. Our goalkeeper had nothing to do, but their goal.”

Derby County: Carson, Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Ince (Camara 71), Hughes, Johnson (Butterfield 72), Anya,Vydra (Russell 72), Bent. Unused substitutes: Bryson, Baird, Lowe, Mitchell.

Huddersfield Town: Ward, Cranie (Smith 61), Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Whitehead, Mooy, Lolley (Hogg 80), Kachunga, van La Parra (Wells 67), Quaner. Unused substitutes: Hudson, Scannell, Coleman, Payne.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).