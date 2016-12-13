‘We’re very happy’ - David Wagner’s delight with Huddersfield Town’s winning attitude

DAVID WAGNER hailed Huddersfield’s “fighting spirit” as they battled to see off Burton Albion 1-0.

Nahki Wells’ 85th-minute header, after Christopher Schindler had headed a set-piece back across the penalty area, secured three points at the end of a less than convincing performance from the promotion-chasing Yorkshire side.

“We can be very happy about the three points,” the Terriers boss said.

“We told ourselves before the game that we had to show different attitudes maybe today against Burton. We knew that fighting spirit and working attitude would be very important today and this is what they have shown.

“The offensive performance was not our best today but this was not the most important thing. Today we showed the right attitude and that is why I am very proud of them that they did the right things at the right moments.”

The result was only the second defeat in nine home games for Burton and the fact the Brewers were so strong on their own patch was not lost on the Huddersfield boss.

“This is a difficult place to go to,” he said. “Not a lot of sides have won here in Burton and this is why I am so proud that we did exactly what was needed to be successful here.”