Wigan Athletic 0 Huddersfield Town 1: Nahki Wells strikes late to lift high-flying Terriers

A predatory strike from Nahki Wells 10 minutes from time gave Huddersfield all three points from a desperately poor Sky Bet Championship clash at Wigan.

The Terriers avenged Wigan's 2-1 triumph at the John Smith's Stadium back in November, by converting the only real effort on goal from both sides to win 1-0.

Elias Kachunga tried his luck from distance, with none of the Wigan players seeming to want to close him down. Home goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen could only parry the ball to the edge of his six-yard box, and Wells was the first to react to slide the ball from close range.

Aside from that, both teams appeared equally unable to provide anything in the way of quality, in a game that looked destined to end goalless from virtually the first minute.

Wigan, looking for a first win since their triumph at Huddersfield five weeks ago, tried to take the game to their high-flying opponents from the off.

Michael Jacobs started in lively fashion down the Wigan left, but was unable to link up with fellow attackers Yanic Wildschut, Will Grigg and the fit-again Nick Powell.

Jordi Gomez sent a free-kick into the Huddersfield wall from a decent position, before Wildschut did well only to narrowly fail to find Jacobs.

Jacobs fired over as the half-time whistle approached, and both teams would have left the field knowing the game was well and truly up for grabs.

There was a flashpoint at the start of the second half when Wildschut raced clear and appeared to be hauled down by Town last man Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, only for referee Jeremy Simpson to brandish yellow instead of red.

Wildschut then beat two defenders down the Wigan left, only to drag his shot well wide of the near post.

Wigan threw on Ryan Colclough - recalled yesterday from a loan spell at League One outfit MK Dons - for Powell inside the last quarter, as they pushed for what would have been a vital extra couple of points in their fight against the drop.

But they ended up with nothing when Jaaskelainen was unable to hold on to Kachunga's speculative strike, and Wells followed in where no Wigan defender gambled and was rewarded with the winning goal.

Shortly after, Jaaskelainen raced off his line to try to cut out a long ball aimed for Wells, only for the striker to get to the ball first and knock it beyond him.

Fortunately for the veteran goalkeeper, team-mate Stephen Warnock was on hand to spare his blushes.

But not even the late additions of Adam Le Fondre and Craig Davies could tip the game back Wigan's way - and leave them languishing in 23rd spot out of 24, with Huddersfield remaining in fourth spot.