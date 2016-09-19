‘Wonderful’ Huddersfield Town continue to impress Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the remarkable rise of Huddersfield Town under the leadership of his good friend David Wagner.

The Town head coach and Klopp have a long-standing friendship dating back to their playing days in their native Germany at Mainz, when they were room-mates.

Wagner was also best man at Klopp’s wedding and was tipped to join his big friend’s coaching staff at Anfield before moving to Huddersfield last autumn.

On Town’s outstanding start to the season, Klopp, who sanctioned goalkeeper Danny Ward’s season-long loan to Huddersfield and whose side triumphed 2-1 in a prestigious pre-season friendly at the John Smith’s Stadium, said: “It is a wonderful story at Huddersfield.

“I watch a lot of Championship football. I’m interested in how Huddersfield are doing.

“We saw it in pre-season that they were in a good way. I love it and I celebrate with him.”

The pair also worked together while at Borussia Dortmund, where Klopp was first-team manager and Wagner served as under-23 coach.

Town are giving a trial to former Liverpool player and Republic of Ireland under-21 international Alex O’Hanlon.

He can operate in left back or midfield.