World Cup thrill will help energise Mooy says Huddersfield Town boss Wagner

HEAD COACH David Wagner believes fatigue will not be a problem tomorrow for Huddersfield Town talisman Aaron Mooy due to the exuberance triggered by helping Australia take a significant step towards next summer’s World Cup finals.

The 27-year-old, one of four Town players away with their respective countries during the international break, racked up thousands of air miles in helping the Socceroos earn a final two-legged qualifier against Honduras by seeing off Syria.

Mooy arrived back in England on Wednesday evening and Wagner intends on watching him closely in training for any hint of tiredness, something that proved to be a problem for the midfielder in the early months of last season after returning from duty with Australia.

“We have to have the situation in our head, but we are used to it,” said Wagner, who could welcome back record signing Steve Mounie against Swansea City tomorrow.

“It was exactly the same last season. But a lot of managers in the Premier League have this sort of problem and we have to manage this one. Aaron has done this very well in the past so we will have a chat and make a decision together as to whether he starts or not.

“He lost energy on grass, but he will have got it back because he was with the national team and they took some steps towards the World Cup.”

He lost energy on grass, but he will have got it back because he was with the national team and they took some steps towards the World Cup. Huddersfield Town boss, David Wagner

One slight concern for Wagner is Australia’s second leg against Syria going to extra-time, though this is tempered slightly by the Terriers midfielder starting the game on the bench and going on after 11 minutes for the injured Brad Smith. own are also boosted by the return to full fitness of Danny Williams, who missed the final three games of September with a broken bone in his foot.

Mounie, the £11.5m summer arrival from Montpellier who netted twice on the opening day victory over Crystal Palace, could also join the squad in flying to south Wales for a clash that will be shown live in 62 countries. He has been out with a heel problem.

Michael Hefele will, though, miss up to a further six weeks with the Achilles injury that has dogged the German since the end of last season.

On the return of Williams, Wagner added: “It is a perfect moment that Danny is back for the Swansea game. He has had a very good week so far. He is desperate (to play) and is full of energy.

“Phil Billing also came back from Denmark Under-21s after two successful games.”