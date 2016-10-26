Hull City and Leeds United await EFL Cup quarter-final draw

Two Yorkshire clubs are in the hat for Wednesday night’s draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. Here are the numbers to look out for.

Leeds United defeated Norwich City on penalties in a thrilling fourth-round tie at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

They are ball No 3 in the tonight’s draw.

Hull City prevailed at Bristol City and are No 2 in tonight’s draw.

The draw for the EFL Cup quarter-finals takes place on the conclusion of tonight’s televised fourth-round tie between Manchester United and Manchester City.

1 Arsenal

2 Hull City

3 Leeds United

4 Liverpool

5 Newcastle United

6 Manchester United/Manchester City

7 Southampton/Sunderland

8 West Ham/Chelsea

