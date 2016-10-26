Hull City and Leeds United await EFL Cup quarter-final draw

Two Yorkshire clubs are in the hat for Wednesday night’s draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. Here are the numbers to look out for.
Leeds United defeated Norwich City on penalties in a thrilling fourth-round tie at Elland Road on Tuesday night.
They are ball No 3 in the tonight’s draw.
Hull City prevailed at Bristol City and are No 2 in tonight’s draw.
The draw for the EFL Cup quarter-finals takes place on the conclusion of tonight’s televised fourth-round tie between Manchester United and Manchester City.
1 Arsenal
2 Hull City
3 Leeds United
4 Liverpool
5 Newcastle United
6 Manchester United/Manchester City
7 Southampton/Sunderland
8 West Ham/Chelsea
