Hull City boss Marco Silva ‘hopeful’ of keeping hold of coveted top scorer Robert Snodgrass

HEAD coach Marco Silva last night reaffirmed his desire for Robert Snodgrass to stay at Hull City after the Scot was a notable absentee in the defeat to Chelsea.

The Tigers’ top scorer, missing with a knee injury at Stamford Bridge, is understood to have been the subject of fresh bids from West Ham United and Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Hull rejected both offers – believed to be in the region of £7m, with a further £2m in add-ons – but that is unlikely to be the end of it as a host of clubs continue to track the 29-year-old.

Asked about Snodgrass’s absence, Silva said: “He wasn’t available for the game, that is all I can say. It is a small injury in the knee. Nothing special, but in the past the player has had problems in the knee.

“I hope he will be available for the (Manchester United) game (on Thursday). I hope he will start training this week.”

Pressed on whether there had been fresh bids over the weekend, the Portuguese added: “The player was not available for the game. About (transfer) proposals, I don’t know anything new about this.

“In the last days, my focus was on the game and to prepare the match. On Monday, I will talk about the player and see what has happened. But I hope, I repeat, that he will stay with us.

“I hope he does not leave because he is a good player in our squad. We need to keep our good players. I don’t want any important players to leave the club.”

Curtis Davies limped out of the Chelsea defeat with a tight hamstring and will not be risked against Jose Mourinho’s side in the League Cup semi-final.

Far more worrying, however, was the fractured skull suffered by Ryan Mason, who was stretchered off following a sickening clash of heads with Gary Cahill that led to play being held up for nine minutes.

The club’s record signing was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington where his decision was described as “stable”.