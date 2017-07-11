Hull City off the mark in transfer market

HULL CITY have confirmed their first signing of the summer with the loan capture of Ola Aina.

The 20-year-old Chelsea full back will spend the full season at the KCOM Stadium as new head coach Leonid Slutsky looked to re-build following relegation.

Aina’s move fills a big gap in the Tigers squad, Moses Odubajo not expected to return to full fitness for some time and Ahmed Elmohamady understood to be wanted by Aston Villa.

“I am very excited to be here and it is the start of a new chapter in my career,” said Aina, who will today join his new team-mates in flying out to the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

“It is my first loan move away from Chelsea and I just want to hit the ground running. I am looking forward to getting to know all of my new team-mates during the training camp in Portugal.”