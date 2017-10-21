Hull City reaction: Tigers conquer their ‘demon’

Leonid Slutsky was thankful to conquer the “demon” of Hull’s 14 months without an away win as they finally tasted success on the road.

The Tigers, who had been without an away win since August last year, snatched a surprise goal through substitute Fraizer Campbell to condemn opponents Barnsley to their third home defeat of the season.

Slutsky said: “To be honest, today we didn’t play the best match. But for us, it was very important to win because it was like a demon, one year without an away win.

“Today was the first Yorkshire derby for me, with a lot of supporters and I’m very thankful for our supporters. It was unbelievable support, like always.

“I think today maybe we did not deserve the win but I think we deserved the win for all of the time, all away matches. Today, luck was on our side and I am very happy.

“Campbell is the first forward now. He’s very aggressive, he’s a very strong individual and a leader of the team, but he needs more than three weeks.

“It’s difficult for him to play the whole 90 minutes. Before the match, we understood he could only play a maximum of half an hour.”

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom rued his side’s failure to capitalise on their chances.

The Tykes were wasteful in front of goal, with Adam Hammill, Harvey Barnes, Tom Bradshaw and Cameron McGeehan all seeing their attempts on goal miss the target.

Hull, whose fans at one point sang “we only want one shot” as their side barely threatened, then punished the home side’s poor finishing when Campbell prodded in Seb Larsson’s corner from close range.

Heckingbottom said: “I said to the players that I’m upset for them and angry with them.

“Upset that they’ve not got the result - I can’t say deserved, as we didn’t take our chances. We didn’t capitalise when we were dominant.

“And I’m angry because their two attempts on goal - or two on target should I say - both came from set-plays, from corners. When you’re not scoring or not capitalising at one end then you’ve got to be faultless in every other bit, so we weren’t today.

“I was looking at half-time, no shots, no crosses, nothing [for Hull] and I’ve never seen that. But while I’m thinking that we’ve got that bit right in open play in terms of dominating the game and keeping them quiet, we’ve not capitalised and made the most of what we should be doing.

“I was happy with how we were playing, just not happy with the end product.”