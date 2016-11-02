Hull City’s Robert Snodgrass surprise selection of Yorkshire quartet named in Scotland squad

FOUR YORKSHIRE-BASED players have been named in Scotland’s squad for the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on Friday week.

They include Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass, despite the 29-year-old currently being sidelined with an ankle problem - in a surprise development.

Snodgrass injured ankle ligaments in the Premier League defeat to Stoke City on October 22 - and was expected to be out of action for up to a month.

The 29-year-old left the KCOM Stadium in a protective boot and on crutches after the Tigers’ 2-0 loss.

David Marshall has also been named in the Scotland squad alongside Sheffield Wednesday duo Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher.

Follow Leon Wobschall on Twitter

Meanwhile, Bradford City keeper Colin Doyle has been called up to Republic of Ireland’s provisional squad for their World Cup qualifier against Austria, which takes place in Vienna a week on Saturday.

Doyle, 31, has one previous international cap against Ecuador in 2007.

Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane, Leeds midfielder Eunan O’Kane and Hull’s David Meyler are also in the squad.

Elsewhere, Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas as called up to Northern Ireland’s squad last night despite acalf strain which has forced him to miss Leeds United’s past five games.

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.

Like the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram.