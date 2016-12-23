Hull City: Tigers stars have deals extended by Mike Phelan

ROBERT SNODGRASS is among six Hull City players to have a one-year extension to their contracts triggered by the club, according to head coach Mike Phelan.

The Scot had just six months left on his existing deal at the KCOM Stadium along with Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson, Jake Livermore, Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez.

Several potential suitors for Snodgrass had come forward in recent weeks, including Middlesbrough, but City triggering the extension option now strengthen’s Yorkshire outfit’s hand as he can no longer leave on a free transfer next summer.

Likewise with the other four players who have all been watched by interested clubs.

“What we have done, not just with Robert but a few players here, we have exercised the options that were in their contracts,” Phelan said today.

“We are ongoing in negotiations with those players and at this present moment in time they are registered at this football club.

“That we hope to change, we hope to get them on the deals they deserve and we’ll keeping working on it.

“We have got a few (as well as Snodgrass). Harry Maguire, Jake Livermore, Andy Robertson, Abel Hernandez, Michael Dawson and Josh Tymon, we have taken care of all those issues.”

Dawson is, as Phelan says, one of those out of contract in the summer and the City captain claimed this morning he had received no contact from the club about a possible extension to his stay.

However, the Tigers have since clarified that Dawson’s deal has been extended by one year.

Phelan added: “It is a slow process but they are all on contracts so we can get down to the business over Christmas.

“I would like to think all of them will commit, I don’t see why not.

“Some are gaining attention from elsewhere purely because of their performances but at this moment in time they’re with us and hopefully we can keep them.”