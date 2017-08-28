Adama Diomande believes best is yet to come with Hull City

FRIDAY will mark the second anniversary of striker Adama Diomande signing for Hull City and he is the first to admit things have not always gone smoothly.

Injury wrecked his first few months in East Yorkshire, the Norwegian having to wait until December, 2015, for his debut.

Although there have been eight goals in amber and black – the latest coming in Friday’s 4-0 hammering of Bolton Wanderers – Diomande is well aware that Tigers fans are yet to see the best of him.

Part of this, he believes, is down to the constant chopping and changing that has seen him play under Steve Bruce, Mike Phelan, Marco Silva and Leonid Slutsky during those first two years at the KCOM Stadium.

“It has been frustrating for me because everyone wants to play,” said the £1.7m arrival from Norwegian club Stabaek on September 1, 2015.

“We have been getting a new manager all the time lately, in two years I have had four managers.

“That can be difficult, but Slutsky has been here quite a few months now and has been making a very good impression. Hopefully, we can get better.

“When a new manager comes in, you have to impress straight away. But we have also had a lot of injuries and a lot of new faces in the squad during that time.

“You have to get used to the new players and the gaffer. Plus, new formations like the one we had against Bolton. I think it is going quite well. In the first half we got three goals and another in the second half. That means we can, hopefully, get better results in the future.”

The demolition of Bolton, started by a ferocious 13th-minute strike from Diomande, was timely for the Tigers.

Morale had been hit by a trio of consecutive defeats and the departure of Sam Clucas to Swansea City. Diomande, who made his first start since January on Friday night, hopes this can be a sign of things to come.

“For the team, the win over Bolton was a fantastic result,” he added. “I am not someone who reads the newspapers, I just spend time with my family and focus on training. So, I haven’t taken notice (of any negativity). But getting the result made me happy.”

Hull have agreed a £3.5m fee for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Nouha Dicko, who was last night discussing terms with the Tigers.